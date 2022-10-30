Thank you for Reading.

Our father PATRICK FRANKLIN LEGG JR., of Sarasota, Florida, left this world on September 6, 2022, at the age of 77. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts as our hero. Our dad was born in Birmingham, England, the son of Patrick Franklin Legg Sr. and Marjory Pagan Legg. Patrick Sr. served in World War II and was stationed in Birmingham, England. He met Marjory Pagan one afternoon as she was working on the tram system in the city. An afternoon tea turned into a relationship and per Marjory, our grandma, they were secretly married just before Patrick Sr. was shipped to France. While in France, Patrick Sr. was injured and was shipped back to England to a military hospital. Marjory made her way to his bedside to introduce his son, Patrick Jr. who was born on December 4, 1944. While Patrick Sr. recovered from his injuries, Marjory and Patrick Jr. made their way to the United States on the ship Argentina. The Argentina was the second ship carrying War Brides from England to the United States after the War ended. The ship harbored in New York City and Marjory and Patrick Jr. made their way to Charleston, WV.

Patrick Legg, Jr. attended Stonewall High School and WV State College. He was a graduate of the WV State Police Academy and held an associates degree in Criminal Justice.

