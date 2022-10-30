Our father PATRICK FRANKLIN LEGG JR., of Sarasota, Florida, left this world on September 6, 2022, at the age of 77. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts as our hero. Our dad was born in Birmingham, England, the son of Patrick Franklin Legg Sr. and Marjory Pagan Legg. Patrick Sr. served in World War II and was stationed in Birmingham, England. He met Marjory Pagan one afternoon as she was working on the tram system in the city. An afternoon tea turned into a relationship and per Marjory, our grandma, they were secretly married just before Patrick Sr. was shipped to France. While in France, Patrick Sr. was injured and was shipped back to England to a military hospital. Marjory made her way to his bedside to introduce his son, Patrick Jr. who was born on December 4, 1944. While Patrick Sr. recovered from his injuries, Marjory and Patrick Jr. made their way to the United States on the ship Argentina. The Argentina was the second ship carrying War Brides from England to the United States after the War ended. The ship harbored in New York City and Marjory and Patrick Jr. made their way to Charleston, WV.
Patrick Legg, Jr. attended Stonewall High School and WV State College. He was a graduate of the WV State Police Academy and held an associates degree in Criminal Justice.
Patrick married our mother, Geraldine Foster on June 19, 1965, who faithfully prayed for him daily even after their divorce in 1977. Dad married, Linda Petrella on June 7, 1979, the two had many adventures together traveling and enjoying life to the fullest. Dad's love and respect for Linnie was evident and he served and cared for her until her death in 2012.
Patrick served in the Army Reserve and Air National Guard, and faithfully served his community as police officer with the Charleston Police Department. He finished out his working career with the State of WV working as a US Marshal at the Federal Building in Charleston and as an investigator with the WV Lottery. He had a passion for horses and golf which led him to many adventures added to his montage of stories as a police officer, in the army reserve and his travels with the air national guard.
Patrick Franklin Legg Jr. was predeceased by his mother and father, Patrick Franklin Legg Sr., and Marjory Pagan Legg; his wife, Linda Petrella Legg; his brothers, Skippy Legg, and Freddie Legg; and his nephew, Junior Tanner. Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick F. Legg II of WV (wife Erin) and grandsons Will Legg, of FL and Peyton Legg, WV; by his daughter Toni Legg England of FL (husband Tobin), grandson, Bryan Carter England, of WV and granddaughters, Sharon Catherine England Jones, of IN and Hannah Camille England of FL. Patrick had six energetic and beloved great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Christine Pagan, of the UK; Lynn Mooney, of OH; Marylou Mullins, of MS; Connie Tanner, of WV and his uncle Derrick Pagan, of the UK. He leaves behind his adored nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
In true Pat Legg fashion, his last wishes were not for a formal funeral. As his children however, we want to honor his life by hosting a get together with friends and family and his brothers in blue to reminisce and share stories that only the life of Patrick F. Legg Jr. could produce.
Remembering Patrick F. Legg Jr.
November 26, 2022, 5 p.m., at Capital City Lodge, No. 74 Fraternal Order of Police, 4284 Woodrum LN, Charleston, WV 25313
Our dad's memory will live on in our hearts and all of those he served in his community. Dad was always willing to lend a hand; whether it be building a deck, digging a ditch, baking a dish, or giving away one of his beautiful paintings. He was a one of a kind dad, brother, friend, and Pawpaw, and we will all miss him deeply.