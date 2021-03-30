PATRICK JOHN DONAGHEY, 58, of Elkview formerly of Bronx, New York, passed away on March 25, 2021.
Patrick is proceeded in death by his parents, Terrence and Margaret Donaghey and brothers, Terrence and Brian Donaghey.
Patrick was a tennis instructor at the YMCA of Kanawha Valley for 9 years and absolutely loved his job. In addition to tennis, he often enjoyed skiing, bowling, water skiing, softball, and basketball. Patrick was very family oriented. According to Patrick, the 4th of July was the best holiday.
Patrick was involved in many organizations including USTA Mid-West Wheelchair Tennis Association, Wheelchair Sports Federation, and Wounded Warrior Project in New York. He was also the associate director of the Veterans Association in New York. Patrick participated in the 1996 Paralympics. He started the YMCA Wheelchair Basketball team.
Patrick is survived by his daughter, Michelle Pulcino (Justin); sisters Maryann Cipollone (Domenic) and Theresa Curry (Greg); Grandchildren, Adriana and James Pulcino; and several nieces and nephews, Domenick, Anthony, Katie, Cassie, Nicholas, and Francesca.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Cliff Curry officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.