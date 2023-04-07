PATRICK "PAT" RAWLINGS of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away April 5, 2023 at Waccamaw Community Hospital after a long illness. Pat was with his wife, Amy, at the time of his passing and had been comforted in recent days by his family.
Pat was born in Ripley, WV and lived many years in the Charleston, WV area before retiring to the Myrtle Beach, SC area.
A graduate of WVSU, Pat was a retired civil engineer. Much of his career was devoted to work on developing water and wastewater treatment facilities. He was a lifelong advocate for providing communities with better water quality.
A husband and father, Pat was devoted to his wife of 16 years Amy. He had two sons that he was very proud of, Patrick "Pete" Rawlings and Kelley Rawlings. He also had five grandsons, Pete's sons Joshua and Aaron and Kelley's sons Nathan and Aidan Rawlings and Christian Mehaffey.
Pat was a lifelong WVU Mountaineer basketball and football fan. He enjoyed watching games with his sons. He also was a lover of classic muscle cars and NHRA drag racing and attended many events with his sons. He also loved shag music and dancing. He and Amy were members of the club in WV and attended events here in SC.
Services for Pat will be held at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Friends and family may from visit the family from 1 to 2 p.m. A service will follow at 2 p.m., before proceeding to Ocean Woods Cemetery for final burial.