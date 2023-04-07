Thank you for Reading.

Patrick "Pat" Rawlings
SYSTEM

PATRICK "PAT" RAWLINGS of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away April 5, 2023 at Waccamaw Community Hospital after a long illness. Pat was with his wife, Amy, at the time of his passing and had been comforted in recent days by his family.

Pat was born in Ripley, WV and lived many years in the Charleston, WV area before retiring to the Myrtle Beach, SC area.

Tags

Recommended for you