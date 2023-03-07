PATRICK "RICK" ALTIZER, 70, of Scott Depot passed away suddenly March 3, 2023.
Born in Huntington, WV, Rick was a son of the late Harwood and Juanita (Cazad) Altizer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Rita Clonch Altizer, son, Nick Altizer, brother Andy Altizer, and sister Greta Altizer.
A graduate of Barbousville High School and Marshall University, Rick retired from WVDHHR after 35 years of service as an adult services social worker and in client services. After he retired, he was a substitute teacher's aide for Putnam County Schools
Rick was a self-proclaimed "Jesus Guy" and strived to live the love of Jesus. He was passionate about his family and making sure they were happy and taken care of. You could always find him helping with lining the field for Winfield High School football games or taking care of the players during hot summer months with cool towels. He wanted to put a smile on everyone's face and would surprise people with gifts whenever he found something he thought they would like. He loved children and helping church youth activities or in classrooms as a substitute teacher's aide. He found peace in exercise and was a lifelong runner.
He is survived by his children, Katy Altizer Melius and partner Peter Chanas of Winston-Salem NC; Molly and her husband Bryan Morrison of Scott Depot, Brett Altizer of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Briar and Freya; brother, Evan (Bea) of Huntington; sister Bronwyn (John) Smiley of Huntington; sister-in-law, Gail Tephabock of Kingsport, TN; brother-in-law Roger (Betty Jo) Clonch of Covington, VA; niece, Karin Williams (Scott) and nephews, Kevin Lynch and Shane Clonch; grand-niece Kaytlin (Jake) Erwin; grand-nephew Cameron; and new great grandnephew Lukas Scott Erwin.
Funeral service will be held at noon, Thursday March 9, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Tyler Mountain Funeral home in Cross Lanes.
Rick was not a flower guy, so in lieu of flowers, monetary donations are encouraged to Gateway Church Teays Valley Youth Program. He would love to be able to help children one last time.