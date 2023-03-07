Thank you for Reading.

PATRICK "RICK" ALTIZER, 70, of Scott Depot passed away suddenly March 3, 2023.

Born in Huntington, WV, Rick was a son of the late Harwood and Juanita (Cazad) Altizer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Rita Clonch Altizer, son, Nick Altizer, brother Andy Altizer, and sister Greta Altizer.

