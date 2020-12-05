PATRICK S. McCLANAHAN,49, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of St. Albans, died November 30, 2020 at Largo Medical Center after a long illness. He will be remembered as a son, brother, and father. He enjoyed dogs, pizza, the beach, and heavy metal music. From an early age he could talk the ear off anyone and never met a stranger. He was a graduate of St. Albans High School.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana McClanahan. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Michael and Carol McClanahan, his daughter, Autumn (James Unger) McClanahan, his stepson, Patrick Breeden, and his sisters, Shannon (DJ) Withrow and Colleen (James Cunningham) McClanahan.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the American Diabetes Association in his memory. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.