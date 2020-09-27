PATRICK WAYNE JAVINS, of 155 Presidio Pointe, Cross Lanes, WV, departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 in a car injury. He accepted a job with Southern Value Engineering in Destin Florida. He left this earth holding the wings of an angel as they flew to heaven with Jesus. Patrick was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Elery and Esther S. Loftus and Paternal Grandparents, Harry Frank and Delphia Javins.
Patrick loved life and people. He loved helping others out that were needing help. He was always there to lend a helping hand. He will never be forgotten for the big beautiful smile he shared with everyone. Patrick was a very good athlete. Patrick was All-State honorable mention in football his senior year. He was voted friendliest in school and very popular all around guy. He was Candidate for Mr. Skyhawk.
Left to cherish his memory is his only beloved child a daughter Adele Nichole Javins, most commonly know as Addy. Patrick loved this child with all his heart and soul. He often said she was the best thing that ever happened in his life. Also left behind to grief his loss is his Father, Harry Frank Javins, Jr., Mother, Elaine Jerry Javins, and his best friend and only brother Ron Javins. He left a host of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins and Friends that grieve his loss tremendously. He will have a private burial ceremony and be laid beside his maternal grandparents on Monday, September 28.