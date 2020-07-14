PATSY ANN (KOON) LIVINGSTON, 83, of Leon, WV, went home to be with the Lord July 11, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, following an extended illness. Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Creston Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com
Funerals Today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Eades, Russell - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Harrison, Freda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Loudermilk, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Newsome, Mae - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Selbe, Mary - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Vance, Dianne - 11 a.m., Crown Freewill Baptist Church.
Vanhoose, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Wilson, Kathryn - Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Grantsville.