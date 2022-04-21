PATSY ANN McNEW KERNS, 78, went to her Heavenly home on April 18, 2022 with her children by her side. She passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital following a long illness.
Patsy was born in Ripley on March 18, 1944 to the late Ray and Belva McNew. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and of Morris Harvey College where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. Her love of education later lead her to earn a Master's degree in Communication Studies from West Virginia University. Her career included teaching at Ripley Elementary School and Evans Elementary School from which she retired. She was a kind and caring educator to many students throughout her career.
Patsy was a humble, gentle, and dignified lady who loved flowers and tending to her flower gardens, especially her roses. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed canning and freezing fresh vegetables and fruits and making homemade jelly. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, traveling, Sunday drives, playing Yahtzee, watching musicals, singing around the house, and watching game shows and westerns. She was patriotic and loved her country. She also loved animals, especially dogs. She was the best mother imaginable and her children's best friend.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Keith and her sister, Rosa Lee Brock.
Patsy is survived by her son, Kevin; daughter Kara; brother, Donald Ray McNew (Ann) and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her precious fur baby, Kirby.
In honoring her wishes all services will be private. She will be laid to rest in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.