PATSY JEAN SHIRKEY age 89 of Brook Park, passed away peacefully December 16, 2020, while surrounded by family. Jean is preceded in death by John, her beloved husband of 60 years. Devoted mother of Paula and Jeffrey (Lisa). Loving Sister of Tressie Barker of Charleston, WV, deceased Brothers and Sisters of Jean hold a special place in her heart. Cherished Ninny of Hyatt (Stephanie), Brittany and Tyler (Bernadette). The family will receive friends in celebration of Jean's life at Humenik Funeral Chapel 14200 Snow Rd Brook Park, 44142 on Tuesday, December 22, from 4 - 6 p.m., where Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
