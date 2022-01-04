PATSY LOU BLACK, 87, of Logan, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021, leaving from her residence.
Born January 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Rothmel "Rod" and Celia B. Varney Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Black; one sister, Betty Ferrell; and one brother, Lowell Bell.
Patsy worked as a bank teller for most of her life in both Florida and West Virginia. While living in Florida, she had also worked at a local courthouse in the assessor's office. A devout Christian, Patsy was a faithful member of the Manila Church of Christ. She had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed working outside, tending to her flowers and garden. She also loved reading her Bible.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Charlene (Samuel) Litteral of Barboursville, WV; one grandson, Sam (Kara) Litteral of Ona, WV; three precious great-grandchildren, Isabelle Litteral, Ava Litteral, and Elijah Litteral all of Ona, WV; two brothers, Tilden Bell and Gary (Susie) Bell both of Chapmanville, WV; nieces and nephews, Teresa (Carl) Deskins of Pecks Mill, WV, Randy (Monia) Ferrell of Chapmanville, WV, Kortni (Chase) Gardner of Mooresville, NC, Ryan (Amber) Bell, Pam Bell, Rodney (Cindy) Bell, and Kim Dunlap all of Chapmanville, WV. Additionally, Patsy leaves behind a host of extended family, her church family, and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Mel Gresham and Tim Secrist officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Family and friends will serve as pallebearers.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.