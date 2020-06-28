Patsy (Marshall) King

PATSY RUTH (MARSHALL) KING, 88, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020, in Valley Center Nursing Home after a short illness.
Patsy was born December 28, 1931, to the late Harry and Ruth Jarrett Marshall. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Preston B. King Jr.; brothers, Paul, Jerry, and James; granddaughter, Sarah; and daughter-in-law, Ruth King.
Patsy was the Choir Director for many years at the 6th Street United Methodist Church. She also sang in the Choir and played Piano at Central, Canaan, and Trinity United Methodist Church over the years.
Left to cherish her memory are loving Children, Jackie Ondra (Bill), Dennis King (Reni), Preston King (Jane), and Elizabeth Ballengee; numerous grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and great - great - grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Service will be at Noon Tuesday, June 30, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Bishop Gordon Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.