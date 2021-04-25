Thank you for Reading.

PATSY (PATTY) R WEBB, 83, passed away on April 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Mon., April 26, 2021 at 1 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV. Interment will follow in the Miller Cemetery Rock Creek, WV. The visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the funeral home. Masks are mandatory for service

