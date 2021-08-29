PATSY RUTH SAMPLES CALDWELL, 89, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Cindy Moore.
Born on March 3, 1932 at Dutch Ridge in Kanawha County, she was raised by her grandmother, Annabell Katherine Samples.
Patsy was a member of Cotton Hill Missionary Baptist Church at Beckwith where she taught Sunday school, active in the Ladies Circle, and dedicated her life to working for the Lord. Her church was her hobby. She enjoyed crocheting, oil painting, and all holiday festivities. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family, her grand babies, and church family.
Her husband, Charles "Cotton" Caldwell and sister-in-law, Doris Lee Hudnall, preceded her in death.
She leaves behind with many wonderful memories, her son, Charles "Bo" (Libby) Caldwell of Hedgesville, WV; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" (Gary Moore) of Gauley Bridge; grandchildren: Natalie (Adam) Osborne, Aaron (Alaina) Moore, and Kristen Moore; step-granddaughter, Sandy Kovach and her children; great-grandchildren, Colton Osborne and Emma Moore on the way; several nieces and nephews; and her church family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, at Cotton Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Beckwith, with Pastor Gary Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Ansted.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the church on Tuesday.
Patsy's favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me".