PATSY RUTH (VAUGHAN) SALZER, formerly of Cleveland, OH, more recently of Ripley, WV, took her heavenly flight on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Cecil D. Vaughan and Ruby (Mitchell) Vaughan of Clendenin. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Rosie Mitchell and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Lydia Vaughan; sister, Hilda Marcine Mullins and great nephew, Hunter Mitchell.
Patsy was a graduate of Clay County High School. Shortly after graduation Patsy left WV and moved to Ohio for work. She had a series of small jobs before becoming a factory worker for Midwest Mica (later bought out by Von Roll) where she retired after 32 years of service in 2008. In the factory, she worked on the production line making mica boards, an insulator for electrical products.
Patsy was a 30 year member of the Parma Park Church of God, a member of the Loretta Lynn fan club and played on the ladies bowling league at one time. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and working outside with her flowers.
Patsy leaves behind her sister, Barbara Graham of Bomont; nieces, Kelly Belcher of Ripley, Catherine Hunter of Bomont, Mary Wright of Sissonville and Janet Fleming of Columbus, OH; nephews, Teddy Daniel Graham of Milan, PA, John Mitchell of Bomont and Richard Mullins of Columbus, OH; 11 great nieces and nephews; and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
We, the family would like to extend special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who took such good care of Patsy. All their time and care allowed us to have the last two and a half years that she fought many health battles. And special thanks to Hubbard Hospice House care staff who not only took such wonderful care of Patsy, but the rest of the family as well. All your kindness are greatly appreciated.
The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday January 22, 2022 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m., with Reverend Marcia J. Durkee officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Vaughan Family Cemetery in Clendenin, WV.