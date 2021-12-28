Patti J. Via

PATTI JO VIA, 68, of Charleston, WV, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the home of her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Via) and Charles Richard Bonnett in Riverton, WV. She was born on December 4, 1953, in South Charleston, WV, the daughter of the late Joe Richard (12-23-1986) and Patsy Ruth (Hood) Mooney (5-1-1995).
On April 24, 1976, Patti married Robert Garland Via, who preceded her in death on April 14, 1998. On June 22, 1999, she married Steven Edward Slusher, who preceded her in death on April 30, 2006. Patti was a graduate of Charleston High School and a 1975 graduate of WVU. She began work in 1976 as a Kindergarten teacher at Midland Trail. She continued working as an Elementary School Teacher for Kanawha County Schools at Weberwood Elementary School until 2018 when she retired after 42 years of service. Patti was a member of the First United Methodist Church in South Charleston, WV, a member of the WV Retired Teachers Association, and a past member of Delta Kappa Gamma International. She was an avid WVU fan, and she loved NASCAR with her favorite driver being #6 Mark Martin.
Patti is survived by: a sister-in-law, Marilyn Via Bonnett (Charles Richard) of Riverton, WV; and her beloved pets, Pandora, Dozer, and Atticus.
Patti's family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, in South Charleston, WV, with services following at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311 or to the American Cancer Society. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.