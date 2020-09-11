PATTY "JEANINE" FOWLER BRYANT, 67, of Hewett, passed away September 8, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines are to be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
