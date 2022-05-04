PATTY KEFFER (née WEBB), of Spencer, died Friday, April 29th, 2022 at Miletree Center.
Patty was born Marguerite Criner to Geneva & John Criner on October 9, 1934 in Spencer.
She was adopted at age four by Marie and Whetzel Webb. In addition to both sets of parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years, Edward "Neil" Keffer. Additional pre-descendents include many brothers and sisters, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law Frank and Raelene Keffer, Alice and George Lechleitner and Pete Starcher of Spencer.
She is survived by her children, Edward (Caren) Keffer of Spencer, Timothy (Lesia) Keffer of Charleston, Julie (Arlington) Rolle of Orlando, Fla. and Michael Keffer of Honolulu, HI; grandchildren, C'Anna Keffer of Fairmont, Chase Keffer of Huntington, Jennifer Keffer of Charleston, Brad Rolle and Brieana Rolle of Orlando, Fla., William Forsberg of Gilbert, AZ., Scott (Jennifer) Newbanks of Parrish, Fla. and sister-in-law, Peggy Starcher of Spencer; nieces and nephews, Greg Starcher and Tammy Bartlett both of Spencer, Jeff Keffer of Morgantown and Steve Keffer of Washington, D.C.
She was employed by the Roane County Board of Education as a cook at Clover grade school and then as a teacher's aid at Spencer grade school. She later retired from the WV DHHR in 1991. Patty was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Her grandkids will most especially miss her blackberry cobbler and sugar cookies. Patty enjoyed quilting, yard sales and homesteading. She canned the vegetables Neil grew in their garden and could prepare just about anything Neil, Ed, Tim or Chase brought home from hunting. Patty was an excellent piano player and she played regularly at the Keffer United Methodist Church, of which she was a member for many years.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Miletree Center for the compassionate care they provided Patty over the last several years, as well as Kanawha Hospice for their assistance in Patty's final weeks. Per her wishes, Patty will be cremated and no formal service held.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Keffer United Methodist Church, 1286 Clover Road, Spencer, WV 25276.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.