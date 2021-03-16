PATTY LAZEAR, 68, of St. Albans died at home on March, 13, 2021.
Patty was raised in St. Albans and a 1971graduate of St. Albans High School. She lived a life of serving others. She began her career as a candy striper at Thomas Memorial Hospital where she then became employed as a licensed practical nurse in 1972. She continued to serve there until her retirement in 2017. She was also the former hot lunch program coordinator at Bethel Baptist in South Charleston, where she was a lifelong member. In these roles she helped bring joy to countless lives. Her husband, daughters, extended family, many friends, patients, acquaintances, and even random strangers smiled, laughed and did unto others after encountering Patty. Patty didn't confine her help to people. She offered it to birds, dogs, sea turtles, and most recently an orphaned cat.
Patty was never one to be constrained by what others thought of her shenanigans. She celebrated special occasions with her own flair and extensive decor, she also had a knack for turning any random day into an event. Her costuming skills were evident in her numerous appearances as the Forty Fairy. The Forty Fairy appeared at events, whether invited or not, to make you belly laugh and remind you that getting older did not have to be taken too seriously.
Patty couldn't help but be noticed whether by her sunny personality, bright clothing and bling, or her wicked sense of humor. She was like brief glimpses of the sun on a cloudy day, she made us all lighter for knowing her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Grace Flowers; brothers, Danny and John Flowers; husband, Steve Lazear; and most recently her daughter, Beth Lazear.
Patty is survived by her eldest daughter, Melissa Lazear; son in law, Robin Sizemore, Jr; and the love and light of her life grandson, Gabe Sizemore. She is also survived by sister in law, Joanne Stover (Steve); niece, Kathy Stover (Jason); nephew, Steve Stover (Amber); and great nephew, Jacob Stover; as well as countless other cousins and friends left to treasure years of sweet memories of their times with Patty.
A service to Honor the Life of Patty Lazear will be held at Noon, Wednesday, March 17, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Charles Rhodes officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, PO Box 40223 Charleston, West Virginia 25364
