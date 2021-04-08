PATTY LOUISE COX, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 5, 2021.
She was born to the late Homer and Sarah Smith on March 1, 1939.
Patty graduated from Elkview High School in 1957. She retired from the WV Department of Education after many years of loyal service. She enjoyed working in her garden , cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren, who knew her as "Grannycakes". She will be remembered for her strength, perseverance, sense of humor, and incredible devotion to her family.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Wendell R. Cox; beloved son, Andy R. Cox; along with siblings, James, Helen, Clifford, Lawrence, and Irene.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Paul) Fields of Pinch; son, Jeff Cox of Charleston; sisters, Mary Rose Smith and Jo Ann Smith; brother, Homer Smith all of Elkview; grandchildren, Kelsey (Chris) Starcher, Kasey (Bosten) Miller, Aryn (Travis) Collins, and Emily Cox; great grandchildren, Avery, Lola, and Olive Starcher, Eliza and Truman Miller, and Lawson Collins.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to her friend Jim Smith, whom she enjoyed spending time with.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 12 - 2 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m., Friday April 9, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum, with Pastor Melvin Sizemore officiating. Entombment will follow after the service.
COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
