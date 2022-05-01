Thank you for Reading.

Paul Alan Porter
PAUL ALAN PORTER, 67 of Marmet died April 28, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

He was a retired coal miner with 38 years of service and was a member of Marmet First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a 1973 Golden Gloves Champion.

He was preceded in death by Parents: Ira and Sylvia Mae Slack Porter and Great Grandson: Airis Cruz.

Surviving Are: His wife of 34 years: Martha Ann Copley Porter of Marmet, Daughters: Traci (Cindy) Porter of Cross Lanes, Tabatha Adams of Georgia, Trisha Justice of Yawkey, Son: Johnny (Annie) Adams, Jr. of Columbus, OH, Grandchildren: Jazmin Cruz of Washington State, Celeste Gibson of Utah and William Gibson of Georgia, Mari-Jane Pritt, Ethan Levine and Ryder and August Adams of Columbus, OH, Terria, Paula Ann and J.R. Justice of Lincoln Co., Bobbi Jo Bowles of Glasgow, 10 Great Grandchildren, Sister: Janet (Jerry) Green of Chelyan and Brother: Gary (Connie) Porter of Duck.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday May 3, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Tom Burnside officiating. Entombment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday May 2, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marmet First Baptist Church 8716 MacCorkle Ave. Marmet, WV 25315.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

