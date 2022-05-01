PAUL ALAN PORTER, 67 of Marmet died April 28, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a retired coal miner with 38 years of service and was a member of Marmet First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a 1973 Golden Gloves Champion.
He was preceded in death by Parents: Ira and Sylvia Mae Slack Porter and Great Grandson: Airis Cruz.
Surviving Are: His wife of 34 years: Martha Ann Copley Porter of Marmet, Daughters: Traci (Cindy) Porter of Cross Lanes, Tabatha Adams of Georgia, Trisha Justice of Yawkey, Son: Johnny (Annie) Adams, Jr. of Columbus, OH, Grandchildren: Jazmin Cruz of Washington State, Celeste Gibson of Utah and William Gibson of Georgia, Mari-Jane Pritt, Ethan Levine and Ryder and August Adams of Columbus, OH, Terria, Paula Ann and J.R. Justice of Lincoln Co., Bobbi Jo Bowles of Glasgow, 10 Great Grandchildren, Sister: Janet (Jerry) Green of Chelyan and Brother: Gary (Connie) Porter of Duck.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday May 3, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Tom Burnside officiating. Entombment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday May 2, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marmet First Baptist Church 8716 MacCorkle Ave. Marmet, WV 25315.