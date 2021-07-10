Thank you for Reading.

PAUL ALLEN BARIA, 74, of Charleston, passed away on June 26, 2021 from an unexpected heart attack. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Monday, July 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you