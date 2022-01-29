It is with profound sadness that the family of PAUL "ALLEN" BROWN, JR., announces his unexpected passing on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from a chronic condition at the age of 44 years. Allen showed enormous strength in his sobriety, fought valiantly; he is no longer fighting those demons and is now at peace.
Allen was a 1995 graduate of Clay County High School. He was exceptionally bright, kind hearted, and had many friends throughout his life. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was an animal lover, a sports fanatic, and loved to swim. He will be remembered for his fun-loving personality and witty sense of humor.
Allen is survived by his beloved children, Hollie, Christopher, and Xavier; grandchildren, Dakota and Lakin (due in February); parents, Wanda (Tim) White and Paul (Carol) Brown; siblings, Alex (Heather) Brown, Jamie (Jaime) Brown, Joey (Donna) Brown; half-sibling, Brooklyn Brown; step-siblings, Julie White, Jered (Carly) Meeker, Josh Meeker, and Jessica Lanham; grandparents, Sonjie Brown, Otto and Greta Brown; aunts, Darlene (Mike) Cliver and Paula (CK) Meadows; nephews, Jacob, Joshua, Jeremiah, AJ, and Bailey; great-niece, Raelynn; companion, April; best friend, Timmy Copley, and a host of additional family and friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his loving son, Xyler; maternal grandfather, Paul H. Brown of Indore; maternal great-grandparents, Carl and Helen Childers, Jim and Bertha Brown of Belva; paternal great-grandparents, JC and Hattie Legg of Fola and Early Brown.
"Tired and weary you made no fuss, you fought so hard to stay with us, you suffered so much and told so few, you did not deserve what you went through." - Unknown
Funeral Service for Paul will be held on Sunday January 30, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV a Visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 5 to 8 also at Pennington Smith Funeral Home.