Paul and Ann Rose
Committal services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Elk Hills Memorial Gardens at Big Chimney, for the ashes of PAUL and ANN MARTIN ROSE. Former residents of Elkview, Paul and Ann resided in Beckley, West Virginia, since the late 1970s. Married 52 years, Ann passed in 2006 and Paul on June 16, 2020. Arrangements were by Melton Mortuary.