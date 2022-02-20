PAUL "ANTHONY" PANNELL, 53, of St. Albans, WV, passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 14, 2022, after an extended illness.
He was born on August 1, 1968, in Charleston, WV. Growing up in Pax, WV he was a graduate of Mt. Hope High School.
Anthony was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His greatest joys in life were his family and football. When it came to family, he was always there when anyone needed him and wasn't afraid to "keep it real", but his words were always from a place of love. He indulged in his love for football by coaching youth football for the Kanawha City Colts and, more notably, the Dunbar Bullpups, where he was better known as Coach Biggs for the last 20 years. He loved his Bullpup family. He was also an avid fan of the Washington Redskins (Commanders) and loyally defended his choices of teams with anyone willing to engage.
He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Conaway; his parents, William Paul Pannell, Sr. and Rose Sharon (Goldsburg) Pannell; brothers, William Paul Pannell, Jr. and Paul W. Pannell.
Left to carry on his memory are his children, Alex (Anna) Pannell of Charleston, Arryson Pannell of Dunbar, Tyrus Harvey of Duluth, GA, Daejah Harvey of Charleston, and Nevaeh Pannell of Duluth, GA; Grandchildren, Austin Conaway, Parker Pannell, Aunalysia Pannell and Owen Pannell; Sisters, Patricia Freeman, Barbara Nabors, Bridgette Hartnett, Ruth Ellis, and Tina Bannister; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A service to honor Anthony's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, at Pilgrim Home Baptist Church, St. Albans, with Rev. Shelly Bausley officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Haven Memorial Park, Ingram Branch. Friends may visit one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toward the family's final expenses. Donations can be made directly to the family or at https://gofund.me/a3918eb1 .
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.