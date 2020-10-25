PAUL BROOKS SMITH, 88, of Charleston, WV, ascended Jacob's ladder into heaven on October 15, 2020.
Born March 14, 1932 he was the son of the late Alfred and Tressie Smith, in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna May Smith and brother, Preston Smith and sister, Bonnie Button.
Left to cherish his memory are wife Carolyn Thompson Smith; son, Timothy Smith of Dunbar; daughters, Teresa Smith Casdorph (Mark) of Dunbar, Kelsey Smith Cottrill (Mark) of Morgantown, Mary Beth Scibilia (Ed) of Salisbury, NC and Linda Buxton of Peterborough, NH; grandchildren, David and Robin Lacy of South Charleston, Jennifer Lacy of Teays Valley, Amy Cottrill Hitchcock (Chris) of Pittsburgh, PA, Adam Cottrill and Anna Cottrill of Morgantown, Meghan Ketterman (Lee) of Salisbury, NC and Nathaniel Ryan (Jessi) of Greenville, NH; 6 great grandchildren; many cousins and long-time friend and team mate, Bob Dunnigan.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Capito and Dr. Stephen Lewis for their wonderful care.
A graduate of South Charleston High School Class of 1950, Paul earned a four year scholarship to NC State University where he was a member of the football team and remained a member of the Wolfpack Club. Following Military Service in Georgia, Colorado, and Germany he embarked on a career at Union Carbide, retiring as an Engineer in building 82 in South Charleston. Paul was a Mason, Shriner, caregiver and mentor to many people. Skilled at almost anything he set his mind to he was a member of the Appalachian Fiddlers and Appalachian Rounders he delighted in playing blue grass traditional and gospel music at area nursing homes. He loved visiting the family farm in Kenna, WV where he spent many hours as a youth. He and Carolyn traveled extensively across the US and East Coast from Florida up to Main. He enjoyed fishing during the many times he went to New Hampshire and of course the many trips to route on the Wolfpack and the Mountaineers. A life well lived.
A private family visitation and burial was held on October 18, 2020. Services were provided by Snodgrass Funeral Home and Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.