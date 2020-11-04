Paul Brown

PAUL E. BROWN, Sr. 89, of Nitro, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his earthly home surrounded by his loving family.
Paul was retired from Republic Container in Nitro and was a proud US Army veteran who had served his country in the Korean War. Paul attended the West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro and formerly attended Bethany Baptist Church in St. Albans. In addition to loving his family with all his heart, his love for the Lord and teaching Sunday School were the most important things he ever did. Paul was a man that served as an example to others of how one is supposed to live for the Lord wherever you are, home, work, play, or in church.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents James H. and Lilly Brown, his loving wife of 65 years Sue Brown, son "Nick" Brown, sisters Virginia Brown, Marie Brown Pauley, and Alma Totten, brothers Ed and Henry Brown.
He is survived by his son, Richard Brown and wife Peggy, daughter, Susan McGuire, grandchildren, Jessica (Dayton) Wilson, LeighAnn McGuire, Kristopher (Sandee) Brown, and Tara (Richie) Davis, great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Lacy, Jace Davis, Jacob and Lucas Wilson, brother-in-law Robert Fleshman and wife Barbara, and a host of other relatives, friends, and church family.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Thursday, November 5 at West Virginia Home Mission Church, 1109 Benamati Ave, Nitro, WV. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m., The service will begin at 12 p.m., with Pastor Richie Davis officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Paul's family and you may send the family condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com