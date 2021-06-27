PAUL COLMAN VAN BUREN JR. died in his home in Phoenix at the age of 59. Paul grew up in Cross Lanes and attended Nitro High School (Class of '79 where he garnered the nickname "Crow") and WVU among other schools. Paul was the manager of his family's independent ladies' apparel boutique, Van Buren's of Nitro, until its closure in 1995. Paul had a knack for sales and spent a lot of time decorating the store's frontage with various scenes that could be rivaled to those on Madison Avenue in New York City. After its closure, Paul followed his heart to Phoenix where he married and had a son, Colman Andrew, age 14, whom he passionately adored. Paul was as avid about fitness as he was about helping complete strangers. He was adored by his many cousins and friends. In addition to his son, Paul also is survived by his former wife, Carla; his sister, Susan (Scott) Mustian, of Hebron, Ky.; and his brother, Art (Amy), of Brentwood, Tenn., and two nieces and three nephews. In addition he is survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles some who still live in Charleston. His parents Paul and Pat (Haddad) Van Buren preceded him in death in 1993 and 2008, respectively.
As many in this world, Paul did not have an easy life, but it was one he stated he would trade with no one as Paul was very satisfied that he knew and trusted his relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be Sat., July 3, 2021, from 1 pm to 2 p.m., in the Sunset Memorial Park mausoleum chapel, 4301 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., South Charleston. Service will immediately follow with the Rev. Richard Mahan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Paul's family asks that you help out a friend or acquaintance who has fallen ill or in financial need.