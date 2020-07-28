PAUL DANA CASTO, 82, of Ripley formerly of Dunbar passed away July 22, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital. In honoring Paul's wishes he will be cremated with no further services at this time. Waybright Funeral Home is serving the Casto family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.