Paul Daniel Cottrell

PAUL DANIEL (DAN) COTTRELL, 81, of Charleston went home to Jesus and to be with his wife Sue on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Dan loved antique cars and going to car shows every chance he could. He supported the Golden Oldies, and the DooWop. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Sue Cottrell, parents; Lester and Jesse Cottrell, brother Lester Holt Jr. (Sonny), sisters; Lois Griffith, and Helen Jean Cottrell.
Dan is survived by sister in laws Jeanne (Bill) Lemley, Linda (Ronald) Burdette, Dixie (Rick) Chandler along with special nieces and nephews and his cat Gabby.
There will be an outdoor service at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney with Pastor Dan Forwood and Pastor Buddy Mairs officiating.
A visitation will be held from 12 - 1 p.m., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Big Chimney Baptist Church located at 4626 Elk Shore Dr. Charleston, WV 25302.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.