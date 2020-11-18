PAUL DAVID KELLY, 57 of Charleston, passed away, Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a short illness.
Paul was born March 27, 1963, in Fort Wayne Indiana, to the late Lloyd E. Kelly, and Linda (Kelly) Halstead.
He was a Veteran of the US Army, and a former employee of WV Paving. He enjoyed golf, and spending time with family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bradford Wayne Kelly also of Charleston.
Paul is survived by daughter, BreeAnna Kidd of South Charleston; son, Preston Kelly of Charleston; grandson, Abram Kidd of South Charleston; sister, Lori (Tim) Brown of Hedgesville, WV, and step-father, Neal Halstead of Charleston.
The graveside service will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, on Friday, November 20th at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064 to assist with flag placement on Memorial Day and Veteran's Day. Online condolences can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com