Paul David Powell Dec 29, 2021 15 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAUL DAVID POWELL, 70, of Danville, WV passed away December 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Funeral Home Danville Paul David Powell Wv Pass Away Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Donna Jean Monday Linda K. Shinault Patricia Baughman Blank Sandra Faye Jones Gladys Green Lois J. Chapman Blank Judith May Cline Linda K. Shinault Blank Christian Goss Jessen III Blank ShirkeyCheryl “Shirley” Lynn Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Dec. 29, 2021 Daily Mail WV Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season