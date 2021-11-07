PAUL DELANO HUDNALL, age 81, of Mt. Nebo, WV was born May 14, 1940 in Dickinson, WV., and entered into the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ on November 3, 2021 at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Camden and Edith Pearl Wilkinson. He proudly served in the US Army from 1958 till 1962 during Berlin Crisis, in Germany. Paul sang, played and wrote Gospel music with The Jeffries Family and The Royalmen Qt. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He retired with 43 years service from NYC, Pen Central, Conrail, and Northern Southern Rail Road.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years; Janice Carol Jeffries of Mt. Nebo, WV. Three children; Paul Jeffrey and Cathy Wytheville, VA., Lori Jane Wendell and Mike of Dunbar, WV., Leigh Ann Lundquist and Mark of Chapel Hill, NC. Seven grandchildren; Brittany Leigh Hudnall and Duncan of Louisville, KY., Brent Allen and Christy of Oak Hill, WV., Allexandra Katland Mullins of Philadelphia, PA. Jessica Ailene and Kenny Manual of Crocket, VA., Sydney Lundquist of Chapel Hill, NC., Elliott Lundquist of Chapel Hill. NC., Bear Lundquist of Chapel Hill, NC. Four Great Grandchildren Killian McDonald of Louisville, KY., Kaia McDonald of Louisville, KY., Gus Manual of Crocket VA., and Audrey Manual of Crocket, VA.
A service for Paul will be held and announced at a later date. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is providing the information for the Hudnall family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice in remembrance of Paul Hudnall.