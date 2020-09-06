PAUL DENVER BALDWIN, 93, of Nitro passed away September 3, 2020.
He was a graduate of Dunbar High School. Paul left school early to join the Coast Guard during World War II serving as fireman aboard the USS Orlando in the Aleutian Islands. After discharge, he attended Morris Harvey College, on the GI Bill, obtaining a degree in secondary education and administration. Paul held several teaching and administrative positions in Putnam and Kanawha County Schools including teaching at Nitro Junior High School, serving as guidance counsellor at Cedar Grove Community School and St. Albans High School, principal at Poca High School, Vice Principal at George Washington High School, and Assistant Transportation Coordinator for Kanawha County Schools. He held graduate degrees from Marshall University, WV College of Graduate Studies, and American University.
Paul also worked as a part time minister in the Charleston District of the WV Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC). He served many congregations in Putnam and Kanawha Counties including Robinson Chapel UMC, St. Luke's UMC, Mt. Salem UMC, Lakeview UMC, and Aldersgate UMC. After retiring from ministry, Paul worked as a volunteer chaplain at Thomas Memorial Hospital and was a member of Gideons International.
He would talk to anyone. Paul only had to meet you once, but would remember your face, name, where you lived, and something about your work and family. He was also known for his love of fishing, camping, and West Virginia history.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Esther Baldwin; and brother, Woodrow Baldwin of Dunbar.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Baldwin of Nitro; sister, Helen Anderson of Columbus, OH; son, Paul David Baldwin of Nitro; and daughter, Dr. Myra Wilkerson (Steve) of Danville, PA.
A memorial service will be planned in the future when it is safe for friends and family to gather. The family encourages contributions in Paul's memory to the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, 500 Virginia Street, East, Suite 750, Charleston, WV 25301 or to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25312.