Thank you for Reading.

Paul Divita
SYSTEM

PAUL DIVITA, 87 of Cedar Grove, WV passed away surrounded by family after a brief illness on December 29, 2022. Paul was born in Smithers, WV on June 24, 1935, to the late Mary and Benny Divita.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris of Cedar Grove; Son Doug Divita (Debbie) of Smithers, WV. Daughter Tammy Freeman (Tom) of Brighton, TN; Daughter Paula Fitch (Steve) of Shrewsbury, WV. Grandchildren Paul, Nic, Talia, Jeff, Megan, Anthony, Odie, Sara; and 17 great-grandchildren, Sister Judy Goldsberry (Jim), Sister Brenda Napier (Rex), and Brothers Gary Divita (Nancy), and Tom Divita (Wanda).

Tags

Recommended for you