PAUL DIVITA, 87 of Cedar Grove, WV passed away surrounded by family after a brief illness on December 29, 2022. Paul was born in Smithers, WV on June 24, 1935, to the late Mary and Benny Divita.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris of Cedar Grove; Son Doug Divita (Debbie) of Smithers, WV. Daughter Tammy Freeman (Tom) of Brighton, TN; Daughter Paula Fitch (Steve) of Shrewsbury, WV. Grandchildren Paul, Nic, Talia, Jeff, Megan, Anthony, Odie, Sara; and 17 great-grandchildren, Sister Judy Goldsberry (Jim), Sister Brenda Napier (Rex), and Brothers Gary Divita (Nancy), and Tom Divita (Wanda).
He is preceded in death by his Sisters Christine Bondick, Phyllis McNeese, Cathleen Crosby, Shirley Lowe, Brother Frank Divita.
He was a 1953 graduate of Montgomery High School. In 1955 he began his mining career. He expanded his mining knowledge at Michigan University and Virginia Tech. In 1981 he founded Divita Coal Company operating his own underground mines and river barge distribution.
He enjoyed making homemade wine with his family and friends, hunting, watching football, primarily the Mountaineers. He enjoyed anything involving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially enlightening them on valuable life lessons
Visitors will be received from 12 - 1 p.m., on January 4, 2023, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, WV with a service immediately following with Fr. Dominik Baok officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.