PAUL E. BAILEY, 96, of Cross Lanes passed from this life on July 19, 2022 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit. He was born on July 22, 1925 in Left Hand, Roane County, WV, the oldest child of the late Goldie and Harley Bailey. Paul spent much of his life working hard to support his family, retiring from Burroughs Corporation/Unisys after 40 years of service. His long retirement was spent enjoying life with "the Marg," as he called his beloved wife, Margie, and caring for her through a long illness. Paul's children learned the meaning of devotion from him by the way he lived his life.
Paul was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise in Cross Lanes and was a man of quiet faithfulness. He was a veteran of World War II, spending what would have been his senior year of high school in the US Army and attaining the rank of Sergeant. He earned his diploma from Charleston High School after completing his service. Although his service cost him much of his hearing, he was a proud disabled veteran.
Paul was an avid fisherman for much of his life, including trout fishing West Virginia streams and then, later, fishing from the piers of the North Carolina coast. He was a happy man, and never more so than when he had a line in the water, waiting for a fish to rise.
Making friends came easily to Paul. He had several lifelong work friends and, in his senior years, many bowling league friends. He was intelligent and friendly, with a quick wit, and had that gentle charisma of a well-loved man that enjoyed his life. Dementia stole much from him late in life, but it could not take his wit. In his last years he became a favorite among his caregivers, even when he made their job more challenging.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary; sister, Betty; brother, Robert; and his wife, Margie, the love of his life.
He is survived by a grateful family, including son, Stephen and wife, Debbie Bailey, of Charleston; daughter, Starr and husband, Jim Quarles, of Charleston; son, Mike and wife, Angie Bailey, of Cross Lanes; son Mark and wife, Chris Bailey, of Sedalia, CO. He was the beloved "Pop" to grandchildren, Julie Blackwood; Nick Bailey and wife, Jennifer; James Quarles; Sarah Ulrich and husband, Greg; Jason Bailey and wife, Nicole; Nathan Bailey and Abbie Daurio. He leaves a large extended family.
Paul's family is grateful for the excellent care provided by the staff of The Ridgemont and the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit the last several years. Many said they would not forget Paul, and his family will not forget you.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, followed immediately by burial with military honors in the adjacent Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.