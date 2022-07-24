Thank you for Reading.

Paul E. Bailey
SYSTEM

PAUL E. BAILEY, 96, of Cross Lanes passed from this life on July 19, 2022 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit. He was born on July 22, 1925 in Left Hand, Roane County, WV, the oldest child of the late Goldie and Harley Bailey. Paul spent much of his life working hard to support his family, retiring from Burroughs Corporation/Unisys after 40 years of service. His long retirement was spent enjoying life with "the Marg," as he called his beloved wife, Margie, and caring for her through a long illness. Paul's children learned the meaning of devotion from him by the way he lived his life.

Paul was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise in Cross Lanes and was a man of quiet faithfulness. He was a veteran of World War II, spending what would have been his senior year of high school in the US Army and attaining the rank of Sergeant. He earned his diploma from Charleston High School after completing his service. Although his service cost him much of his hearing, he was a proud disabled veteran.

Tags

Recommended for you