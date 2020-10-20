PAUL E. EVANS, 95, of Malden passed away Sunday October 18, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Appalachian Electric Power. He was a member of Salina Lodge No. 27 A.F &. A.M. and the Scottish Rite. He formerly attended Malden United Methodist Church.
Born December 19, 1924 he was the son of the late Charles and Edith Evans.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death his wife of 68 years Raylene Lohan Evans; daughter, Paula Rodgers and sister, Mary June Evans.
Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Myers of Pinch; son, Charles E. (Georgianna) Evans of Cottageville; son-in-law, Burton Rodgers of Belpre OH, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
A private graveside by invitation will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.