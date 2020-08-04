PAUL E. YODER II, 50, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
