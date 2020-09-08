PAUL E. YODER, 82, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home. A funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Henderson.
