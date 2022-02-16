PAUL EDMUND ANCION,70, of St. Albans, passed away on Friday, Feb 11, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born on June 17, 1951, in Charleston, WV, the son of Armand F. Ancion and Elizabeth McAllister Ancion. He attended St. Francis of Assisi Parish School and graduated from St. Albans High School in 1969, then attended West Virginia State College.
When Paul was still in high school, he began working at Grubb's Texaco on 6th Avenue in St. Albans. He eventually bought the business and managed it until 1977. He went to work for FMC Nitro, which later became Great Lakes, until he helped close the plant as an Operations Manager in 2001. He became an inspector for the WV DEP until his retirement in 2014. It was then that he took on his favorite role as a "professional Grandpa", devoting countless hours to his grandchildren.
In the hours he didn't spend grandparenting, Paul enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, and strumming his guitar. When he wasn't sitting on his front porch, you could often see him riding his bicycle around the neighborhood- or perhaps on his way to the ChooChoo. His favorite activity, however, was spending time with family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Debra Carte Ancion, son Sammy (Carla) Ancion of Winfield, and daughters Amy Blankenship and Danielle Pauley (Reese Copley) of St. Albans. Sisters Nita Swann of Charleston, SC and Cathy (Curt) Hopkins of Teays Valley. Paul had 12 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy McCloud.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 18 at 1 p.m. at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans. The family will receive visitors prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Cemetery.