Paul Edward "Bo" Wilson

Mr. PAUL EDWARD "BO" WILSON, 82, of Eleanor, passed away April 1, 2020. Private services will be held at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.

Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.

Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.