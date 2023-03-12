PAUL EDWARD GREEN "POPEYE" went to Heaven on March 5, 2023 at the age of 89. Paul was born August 1, 1933, in Crownhill, West Virginia. He was the son of Charles Frank Green, Sr. and Dorothy Artie Hudnall.
Paul graduated from East Bank High School in East Bank West Virginia then attended Morris Harvey College in Charleston, West Virginia. He served in the Army during the Korean War After receiving an honorable discharge he returned to Morris Harvey earning his Bachelor of Science degree, then went on to earn his Master's degree at West Virginia University. He started his teaching and coaching career in West Virginia and retired in Miami, Florida in 1986, where he established the 3rd largest junior high school sports program in the country. Coach Green loved his family, West Virginia, basketball, dancing and so much more.
He is survived by his wife of 18 and a half years Sheryl Green of West Palm beach FL, his children Royce Green of Inverness, FL. Steven Green of Weirsdale, FL. Jodi McKeague of Byrdstown, TN and Jenny Walenta of Boynton Beach, FL. He had 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren
A committal service will be held at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL at 10 a.m., on Monday March 13, 2023. Please meet at the cemetery in lane 5 no earlier than 9:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the East Bank High School Alumni Association at http://www.ebhspioneers.org