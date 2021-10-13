PAUL EDWARD KNAPP, age 77, passed away on October 10, 2021, at Atrium Health Hospital in Pineville, NC. He was born on February 7, 1944 in Reedy, WV, to the late Led and Justine Knapp. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1961. After high school Paul attended Glenville State College and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 2006 he retired from Traders Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.
In 2012, He and his wife Loretta moved to Fort Mill, SC to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren where they are members of Bible Baptist Church.
Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Loretta (Hunt), of Fort Mill, SC; his daughter, Kristy Dunham (David), of Fort Mill, SC, two grandchildren, Madeline and Brandon Dunham still at home; one brother, Robert (Bob) Knapp (Norma Frances) of Barboursville, WV; 2 sisters, Lena Cottrell of Spencer, WV and Mary Frances Timmons (Jon) of Chillicothe, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, He is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Knapp (Brenda) of Walton, WV and a special uncle Walter Knapp of Spencer, WV.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., October 15, 2021 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the: American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to request anyone attending the services to please wear a mask.