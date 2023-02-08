Thank you for Reading.

Paul Edward Vaughn
PAUL EDWARD VAUGHN 77, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Born to Alice and Edward Vaughn on January 7, 1946, Paul was raised in Rolla Missouri, where he enjoyed and excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Earning scholarships in both football and track, he graduated from the University of Missouri at Rolla with a degree in petroleum engineering. During these college years he married Diane Craven and they moved to Charleston where he continued his career at Columbia Gas Transmission. He finished his career with Dominion Energy out of Clarksburg.

