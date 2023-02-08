PAUL EDWARD VAUGHN 77, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Born to Alice and Edward Vaughn on January 7, 1946, Paul was raised in Rolla Missouri, where he enjoyed and excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Earning scholarships in both football and track, he graduated from the University of Missouri at Rolla with a degree in petroleum engineering. During these college years he married Diane Craven and they moved to Charleston where he continued his career at Columbia Gas Transmission. He finished his career with Dominion Energy out of Clarksburg.
Paul was a lifelong sports enthusiast, whether playing basketball at the YMCA or distance running in the variety of races up and down the Kanawha Valley in the 1980's. His lifelong sporting passion was golf, which he played whenever and wherever he could. More important than the sports were the lifelong friendships he made along the way.
Paul is survived by his wife Diane and their sons: Lee, of Charleston, and Eric, of St. Albans. He was fortunate in living close enough to his grandchildren: Alex, Abigail, Matthew, Emily, and Avery, that they shared a special bond. He adored them. Also surviving is his sister Tricia Harris (Richard) of Monroe, Louisiana.
The service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 at Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, 2008 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Albans with Rev. Chris Kilbert officiating.