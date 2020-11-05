PAUL FRANKLIN DOMINGO Sr., of Charleston, formerly of Boomer died Saturday October 31 at Charleston Area Medical Center. Paul spent most of his career in the coal trucking and logging businesses. Paul was a member of St Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, where he was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was a former member of the Boomer Fire Department, Boomer Lions Club and Boy Scout Master. He was an Air Force Veteran and spent time in Greenland. Paul was a hard worker and would help anyone in need - even a complete stranger. He had a very kind, gentle and generous heart. Paul always saw good in everyone.
Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Jean Beaver Domingo who left his side three days prior to Paul's passing and his parents: Ysauro and Frances Baker Domingo. Surviving children: Frank and Donna of Boomer and Anthony and Janet of Charleston. Grandchildren: Garth Domingo, Brittany Domingo, Sammi Robbins and Scott Hannigan and Madison and Chris Tucker. Great grandchildren: Rayne, Dani, Branson and Kasyn. Sister: Rosalee and Sherman Bobbitt of GA and sister in law Pat and Lew Gordon of CA. Aunts: Deloros Baker of Smithers and Delores Baker of Charleston and many nephews, nieces and godchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the North Fayette Food Pantry, PO Box 161, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085 or a local animal shelter in his honor.
An outside service will be held on Friday, November 6 at 1 p.m., in the Veterans' section of Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow with the Rev. Fr. Leon Alexander officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Due to State Guidelines please wear a mask.