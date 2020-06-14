PAUL GENE ATKINS, 78, of 107, of Currituck Sound Drive, Currituck, N.C., passed from this life to reside in Heaven with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Paul was born March 8, 1942, in Boone County, W.Va., to the late Nina and Bruel Atkins. He graduated from Morris Harvey University and began work as an investigator for the federal government. This job provided him with opportunities to travel all over the world, including two years in Viet Nam at the height of the war.
He was a devout Christian who served his Lord in his churches as a deacon, treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, youth worker, and a member of various committees. He volunteered his time and money to many organizations over the years.
He was a devoted grandfather who called his two grandchildren his angels with whom he loved doing projects, gardening, and swimming in the pool with them. His grandson set in his chair with him from the time he was born until Paul was bed bound. He loved his granddaughter's dancing and got a kick out of her showing him what she had learned.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jenna; two sons, Jon Miller and Chris Miller, daughter-in-law, Rachel; his two angels, Samantha and Logan; and his sister, Mardi Atkins. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Stephen.
A private memorial service is being planned.
In Paul's memory, donations may be sent to Fellowship Baptist Food Pantry, Box 295, Moyock, NC 27958.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, N.C., is serving the Atkins family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.