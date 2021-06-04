PAUL GIBSON, 95, of Rainelle passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Sun., June 6, 2021 at Mt. Urim Baptist Church, Hominy Falls. Burial will follow at the End of the Trail Cemetery, Clintonville. Friends may visit with the family from 1 until time of service at the church. Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
