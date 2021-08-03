PAUL GORDON KNAPP, 85 of Midway passed away Saturday July 31, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House. He was a 1954 graduate of Poca High School where he excelled in both football and basketball. Paul attended WVU for a short period of time before joining the U.S. Navy in 1955 and received an honorable discharge in 1959. During his military service he reached six out of seven continents, including Antarctica. He served on Operation Deep Freeze 2. Upon returning to West Virginia, he attended WV Tech where he graduated in 1962 with a BA in Electronic Engineering. While working for the Harris Corporation in both PA and FL he served on both the Gemini and Apollo Projects. Paul ultimately returned to WV to teach electronics at the Putnam County Vocational Center. He later became Principal of the center where he was able to triple the size of the building and the program. He later left the center to become the Director of the Putnam County Votech program. One of Paul's proudest accomplishments was when he saved Buffalo High School while serving four years on the Putnam County School Board. He was a member of the Red House Bible Church. In his free time he was an avid golfer and ultra flight pilot.
Born January 19, 1936 he was the son of the late Herfa Deering Knapp and Ada Marie Knapp. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vandall Knapp and Kervin "Tiny" Knapp.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Knapp; daughters, Amy (Donnie) Newman, Kristi (Mark) Roehl; son, Tracy "TD" Knapp; brother, Kenneth (Phyllis) Knapp; sister, Donna (Harry) Wolford; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or the Walker Capel Cemetery Fund P .O. Box 1365 Eleanor, WV 25070.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 5, at Red House Bible Church with Matt Conn officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday August 4, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.