PAUL GRAYSON SAYRES, 85, passed away peacefully in his Cross Lanes home on August 15, 2020. He was born in Hutchinson, WV on December 3, 1934. Paul graduated from Monongah High School in 1953 where he met the love of his live, Imogene Sayres (Mills), to whom he was lovingly married for 65 years. He leaves behind his beautiful wife, three children, Mark (Patty) Sayres of Carlisle, PA, Alan (Allison) Sayres of Cross Lanes, WV, and Paula (David) Null of Hurricane, WV, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a half-sister, Pam Loughran of Romney, WV and many close relatives and friends. Paul was retired from Combined Insurance Company of America with over 35 years of service. He was a member of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church where he enjoyed participation in many different functions and activities. He enjoyed time with his family, a funny joke, country music, square dancing, cars, card games, clocks, peanut butter fudge, and a good deal on anything. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Services will be held Thursday, August 20, at 3 p.m., with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Interment will be on Friday, August 21 at 12:30 p.m., in Hepzibah Baptist Cemetery at 2262 Meadland Rd., in Bridgeport, WV. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfunealhome.com.
