PAUL HACKNEY III, of Cocoa, FL., passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born on May 23, 1971 in Charleston to the late Paul Jr. and Myrna Jane Hackney.
Paul was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He was employed by Ecklers Corvette in Titusville, FL. He had a fondness for new and old cars and enjoyed drawing them in his spare time.
He is survived by his sister, Lisa Taylor of Dunbar.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, at Fairlawn Baptist Church, Dunbar with Pastor Joe Ballard officiating.
Information provided by Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.