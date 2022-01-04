PAUL IRA BROGAN, 51 of Charleston passed away Friday December 31, 2021.
Paul attended Charleston High School and showed a passionate love for cars at a young age. He raced on all surfaces from asphalt to dirt over the years. Paul was well known and loved by many for his carefree and charismatic personality. He loved to socialize with like minded souls at numerous car shows and car related events where lifelong friendships took place. He was a kind-hearted supportive person and would lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ira & Pearl Brogan and Paul & Edith Dahlin.
One of his biggest accomplishments was being a father. He leaves behind his daughter, Heather Lyons; son, Jackson Wilson. He also leaves behind his spouse, Shannon and his four legged friend, Colt. Paul was recently learning to be the best grandfather to his little pride and joy, Oliva. He is also survived by his parents, Willard & Sandy Brogan of Charleston; brother, Will; sisters, Kim King and Virginia Thomasson all of Charleston; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday January 5, 2022 with the Funeral Service beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jody Pauley officiating at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. A private burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
The family asks that attendees please follow standard COVID safety protocols, including masks, at the viewing and funeral service. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.